Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $248,980.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,916,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 64,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

