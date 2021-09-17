PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,297. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,659,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

