Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $457,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,174. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after buying an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after buying an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $29,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.