DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $650.00 at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $506.25.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $565.13 on Thursday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $567.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,076 shares of company stock valued at $29,228,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

