Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $190,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 114.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $922,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

