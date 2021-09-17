The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,509,000 after buying an additional 806,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 492,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 107,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GBX opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,281.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.