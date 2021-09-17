Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Alteryx worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Alteryx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Alteryx by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 0.70. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,925 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

