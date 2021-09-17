Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Harsco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 712,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $805,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Harsco by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE HSC opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.