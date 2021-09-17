Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.