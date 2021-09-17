$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $979.06 million to $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $527.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,198,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

