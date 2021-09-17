PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in POSCO by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

PKX opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27. POSCO has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

