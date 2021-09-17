Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 27.5% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 80.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1,048.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

JKS stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

