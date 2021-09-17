Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 123.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $54.15 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

