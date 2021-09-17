PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCRN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $6,700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 140,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCRN stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCRN. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

