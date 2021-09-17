PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.