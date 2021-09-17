Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Head to Head Comparison

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.95%. Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.16 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -22.37

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89% Oportun Financial 2.30% 8.64% 1.53%

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Oportun Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

