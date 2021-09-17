Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue raised Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 96.67%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

