Torex Gold Resources’ (TXG) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.91.

TXG stock opened at C$13.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.42. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

