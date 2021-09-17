Torex Gold Resources’ (TXG) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.91.

TXG stock opened at C$13.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.42. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

