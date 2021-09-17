Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.17 million and a PE ratio of 0.86. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$5.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.85.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$101.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

