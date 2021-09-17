Laurentian Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Docebo (TSE:DCBO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCBO. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (down from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.00.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$117.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$92.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$40.29 and a 12-month high of C$117.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.74.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

