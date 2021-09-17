Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MGDDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $171.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

