The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.