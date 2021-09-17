Contrasting Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) & AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Plantronics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAP has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Plantronics and AAP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.73 -$57.33 million $3.17 9.34 AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and AAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21% AAP N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Plantronics and AAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plantronics currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.16%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Plantronics is more favorable than AAP.

Summary

Plantronics beats AAP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

About AAP

AAP, Inc. engages in the agricultural and flour mining business. It is also involved in the visual content and publishing, and international financial businesses. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

