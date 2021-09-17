Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after acquiring an additional 77,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR opened at $80.35 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.75. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

