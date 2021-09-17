PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 9,960 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 323.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 55,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,210 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 over the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AAT opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

