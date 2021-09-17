PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.