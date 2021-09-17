Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

NYSE YELP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.