Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 490 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Trinseo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NYSE TSE opened at $48.25 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.