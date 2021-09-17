Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $254.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,338.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.89. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $93.90 and a 12-month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

