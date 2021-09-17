Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI opened at $15.10 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.