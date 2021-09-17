Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 38.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 256,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Nevro by 18.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 184.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

NVRO stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.59.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.