Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 214,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.36 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

