MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of MGE Energy worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $67,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

