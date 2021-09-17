Swiss National Bank Sells 3,300 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of BOK Financial worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOKF stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.63.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

