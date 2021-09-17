Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 311.5% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DYLLF opened at $0.96 on Friday. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

