Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 323.1% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JAMN stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Jammin Java has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Jammin Java Company Profile

Jammin Java Corp. operates as a coffee roaster, marketer and distribution company. It provides premium-roasted coffee and teas to grocery retail, online, service/hospitality, office coffee service, and the big box store industry. The company develops its coffee lines under the Marley Coffee brand. Jammin Java was founded by Rohan A.

