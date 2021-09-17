Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.38.

ORCL opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 205.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

