Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $74.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.52.

CSCO opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $241.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 663,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

