Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ (CRNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

CRNX stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $907.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,046 shares of company stock worth $1,203,173. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

