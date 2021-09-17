Marrone Bio Innovations’ (MBII) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Aegis dropped their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. Analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,895 shares of company stock valued at $125,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

