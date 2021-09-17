Aya Gold & Silver’s (AYA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$13.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AYA. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

TSE:AYA opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.27 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$895.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.16.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

