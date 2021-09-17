National Bankshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

National Bankshares reissued their buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AYA. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AYA opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$895.03 million and a P/E ratio of -768.33. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$2.27 and a 1 year high of C$11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.16.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

