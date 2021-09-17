Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,200 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Momo worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo in the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Momo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Momo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momo alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

MOMO stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.