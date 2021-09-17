73,450 Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in I-Mab during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in I-Mab by 43.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAB stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

