8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of 8X8 worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 91.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the period. Stamina Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 66.4% in the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 69.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 154,946 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,167 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

