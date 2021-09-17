Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.