Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.