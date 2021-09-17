Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,549 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $10,173,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $6,508,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

