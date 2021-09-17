Sei Investments Co. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Surgery Partners worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.