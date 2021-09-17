Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Danimer Scientific worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNMR. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

NYSE:DNMR opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of -1.15. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

